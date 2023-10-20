Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A rescue cat named Nanny McPhee who was thought to have an extraordinarily large nose has stunned carers after a medical check-up revealed she actually has two noses.

The moggy was given to Cats Protection Adoption Centre in Warrington and staff at first thought she just had an unusually large hooter, but vets discovered the four-year-old cat actually had two noses.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LiverpoolWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It is believed the ‘one-of-a-kind’ second nose was caused by a congenital abnormality and the black and white cat has suffered no ill effects from it.

Field veterinary officer Fiona Brockbank said: "This is a real rarity and, thankfully, it isn’t causing her any problems at all. A cat with two noses is a first for us in the field vet team. Like all of our cats Nanny McPhee will be neutered before rehoming so any concerns about inherited problems are resolved as she won’t have kittens."

The cat named Nanny McPhee who has two noses. Image: Cats Protection / SWNS

Nanny McPhee was given to the centre with two other cats after their owner’s ill health meant they could no longer care for them. Manager Lindsay Kerr believes the cat will find a new home quickly because of her two noses.