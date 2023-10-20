Meet the ‘one-of-a-kind’ cat with two noses up for adoption near Liverpool
Staff at the Cats Protection centre initially thought the four-year-old feline named Nanny McPhee had one large nose.
A rescue cat named Nanny McPhee who was thought to have an extraordinarily large nose has stunned carers after a medical check-up revealed she actually has two noses.
The moggy was given to Cats Protection Adoption Centre in Warrington and staff at first thought she just had an unusually large hooter, but vets discovered the four-year-old cat actually had two noses.
It is believed the ‘one-of-a-kind’ second nose was caused by a congenital abnormality and the black and white cat has suffered no ill effects from it.
Field veterinary officer Fiona Brockbank said: "This is a real rarity and, thankfully, it isn’t causing her any problems at all. A cat with two noses is a first for us in the field vet team. Like all of our cats Nanny McPhee will be neutered before rehoming so any concerns about inherited problems are resolved as she won’t have kittens."
Nanny McPhee was given to the centre with two other cats after their owner’s ill health meant they could no longer care for them. Manager Lindsay Kerr believes the cat will find a new home quickly because of her two noses.
She said: "We have all fallen in love with our one-of-a-kind Nanny McPhee. We can’t stop looking at her two noses! She has proven to be a gentle lady who adores a fuss and a cuddle and we are hopeful her new-found fame will mean she will have no shortage of potential adopters. She really does deserve a home where she can settle down and become the centre of a loving family."