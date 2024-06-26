Mersey Ferry and Liverpool skyline. Image: Pete - stock.adobe.com | Pete - stock.adobe.com

The commuter and River Explorer services will not run on Wednesday (June 26).

Mersey ferries have been suspended ‘until further notice’ due to ‘operational reasons’.

The commuter and River Explorer services did not run on Tuesday (June 25) and will not operate today (June 26). Replacement buses will run in place of the commuter service between Seacombe Ferry Terminal and Hamilton Square Station. Ferry tickets will be accepted on replacement bus services.

