Merry Ferries suspended 'until further notice' due to 'operational reasons'
The commuter and River Explorer services will not run on Wednesday (June 26).
Mersey ferries have been suspended ‘until further notice’ due to ‘operational reasons’.
The commuter and River Explorer services did not run on Tuesday (June 25) and will not operate today (June 26). Replacement buses will run in place of the commuter service between Seacombe Ferry Terminal and Hamilton Square Station. Ferry tickets will be accepted on replacement bus services.
Services are scheduled to resume on Thursday (June 27) but Mersey Ferries say they are suspended ‘until further notice’ and urge customers to ‘keep checking’ for updates on social media platforn, X (formerly Twitter).
