Other ferry terminals in Wirral are also undergoing refurbishment.

Commuter and River Explorer Cruises will be up and running from Seacombe on Monday October 17, for the first time since it closed nearly two years ago.

As part of a multi million pound investment, both the 130-year-old linkspan bridges were replaced, signifying a major piece of engineering work..

The landing stage has been refurbished and passengers will notice new powered gangways to help people get on and off the ferry easily and safely as well as a contemporary ticket office area – integrating fully with the new Eureka! Science and Discovery attraction due to open soon.

Following the successful completion of this project, attention will now turn to Woodside Ferry Terminal, Wirral, which is set to close for a similar upgrade closely linked to wider regeneration plans for the local area.

Improvement works at both ferry terminals are part of the Combined Authority’s plans to help make sure the iconic ferries can sail along the River Mersey for generations to come, helping passengers to cross the river quickly while taking in the best views of the Liverpool and Wirral waterfronts.