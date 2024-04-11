Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The BTR Mersey Tunnel 10K returns to Merseyside this Sunday (April 14), with more than 2,000 runners set to take on the challenge, running from Liverpool city centre to New Brighton’s promenade.

The race is the only time throughout the year when people can make their way through the Kingsway Tunnel on foot and run under the River Mersey – making it one of the most unique running events in the country.

More than 2,200 runners have signed up to this year’s race – almost doubling last year’s numbers - and entries close this evening (Thursday, April 11) at 5.00pm.

The race will start in Liverpool city centre, before runners head into the Kingsway (Wallasey) Tunnel. After emerging on the Wirral side of the tunnel, runners will make their way to Seacombe Promenade, Fort Perch Rock, and Marine Lake. The finish line is on Ian Fraser Walk in New Brighton overlooking the River Mersey.

The race record, held by Dejene Gezimu from Liverpool Harriers AC, currently stands at 30 minutes and 52 seconds, and the female record was set in 2019 by Kirsty Longley from Liverpool Pembroke & Sefton Harriers, who completed the race in 36 minutes and 19 seconds.

Local running clubs with the largest numbers taking part this year include Birkenhead Running Club, Knowsley Harriers AC, Liverpool Running Club, Mikkeller Running Club, Penny Lane Striders, Rimrose Runners, and Wallasey AC.

A team of 20 Armed Forces veterans from Liverpool, Wirral, and Sefton will also take part in the 10K, pulling on their military boots and marching to fundraise for Liverpool-based The Block – Armed Forces Foundation homeless prevention project. The group will carry equipment in a traditional military style exercise called speed march, or Tactical Advance to Battle (TAB). They will be led by former Paratrooper physical training instructor and founder of Tactical Athlete programme coach Mike Chadwick. Donations can be made here.

When is the BTR Mersey Tunnel 10K?

The race will begin at 9.30am on Sunday, April 14. It will start at Bevington Bush, Liverpool city centre.

BTR Mersey Tunnel 10K race route

The race starts just 250 metres from the Kingsway Tunnel emergency access road on the Liverpool side of the River Mersey and drops directly down on to the main approach road to deliver a fast descent into the Kingsway (Wallasey) Tunnel.

The tunnel takes runners on a journey of just over 3K before exiting on the Wirral side of the river before the course makes it’s way along Oakdale Avenue, Dock Road, Birkenhead Road and the Seacombe Ferry terminal at the half way point. ​The second half of the race takes runners along the promenade overlooking the River Mersey, finishing on Ian Fraser Walk in New Brighton. Water will be available at the 5K point just after the Seacombe Ferry terminal.

BTR Mersey Tunnel 10K road closures 2024

Liverpool

The event start line is positioned at the top of the tunnel emergency exit road at Bevington Bush. The road will reopen as soon as all runners have passed through the tunnel.

Wirral

Runners will exit the Kingsway Tunnel at Oakdale Avenue shortly after 9.45am moving toward the Dock Road where they will then turn left toward Birkenhead Road. They will then pass through Victoria Place onto the promenade, at the end of Magazine Promenade at Vale Park, runners will then use Tower Promenade and Marine Promenade as far as the Floral Pavilion at which point runners will use the Perch Rock access road to run around the Marine Lake to finish on Ian Fraser Walk. There will be a road closure and diversionary plan in place along these roads whilst the event is in progress.

The westbound side of Dock Road will remain open and the northbound side of Birkenhead Road will be passable with care as the runners will cross from left to right off the roundabout at the bottom of Kelvin Road. Traffic will not be able to pass from Tower Road to Birkenhead Road whilst the race is in progress. Residents in Birkenhead Road will be able to exit the road via Church Road, returning via Kelvin Road. Residents in Borough Road East/Demesne Street and Seacombe View can exit via the roundabout at Victoria Place through Church Road southwards. The affected roads will be opened as soon as the last runner passes each point which at Victoria Place will be approximately 10.30am. Diversionary routes on the approaches to all of these roads will be in place.

Bus diversions

Between 8.00am and 12.00pm.

Service 411

Will travel as normal from New Brighton to Birkenhead to Brighton Road then via St Paul’s Road to right, Wheatland Lane, Poulton Road, Gorsey Lane (note Roundabout) Duke Street, Corporation Road, Rendel Street, Tower Road to Tower Wharf and resume normal route to Birkenhead (omitting Church Road, Seacombe Ferry (Victoria Place), Birkenhead Road, and Tower Road.

Will travel as normal from Birkenhead, Woodside to Tower Road then via Dock Road, Gorsey Lane, Poulton Road, Wheatland Lane, St Paul’s Road, Church Road to Brighton Road and resume normal route to New Brighton (omitting Birkenhead Road, Seacombe Ferry (Victoria Place), and Church Road).

Service 423