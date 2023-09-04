Researchers said other train operators should ‘look to Merseyrail for inspiration’

While many train companies across the country staged industrial action over the weekend, our local rail operator continued to run and has been named as the best train operator in the UK for families travelling with young children.

New research by the Campaign for Family-Friendly Trains claimed Merseyrail demonstrate “the potential for all train operating companies” and said other train operators should “look to Merseyrail for inspiration and proof that these changes are possible”.

The lobby group assessed factors such as the availability of dedicated space for unfolded pushchairs, step-free access, baby changing facilities and information for families.

Merseyrail was praised for its new trains, purchased and owned by the Liverpool City Region Combined Authority, designed to accommodate unfolded pushchairs throughout using wide aisles, single seats with space for a pushchair next to them, and dedicated pushchair bays. The operator was also commended for its plan to have step-free boarding between trains and all platforms via a sliding step once the rollout of the new fleet is completed.

The Campaign for Family-Friendly Trains said: “Merseyrail, a commuter network, and LNER, a long-distance operator, have both taken significant steps towards introducing family-friendly facilities and services.”

Adding: “It is encouraging to see companies like Merseyrail and LNER travelling in the right direction. Their scores show some train operators take the issue of family-friendly travel seriously.”

