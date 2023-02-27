Commuters should expect disruption until Thursday.

Merseyrail services will be disrupted this week as further preparations are made for the continued roll-out of the new fleet of Class 777 trains.

Liverpool Central station is closed to Northern line passengers and there will be no services on the Hunts Cross line, until Thursday March 2.

The works will see track alterations made to accommodate eight-car trains at the city centre station, which are due to operate as the roll out continues.

Affected services:

Hunts Cross line: The Liverpool Central station closure means the Hunts Cross line will not operate between those dates. A rail-replacement bus service will be in operation between Moorfields and Hunts Cross, calling at all stations on the Hunts Cross line.

Southport and Ormskirk line: From 22:00 on Sunday February 26 until 20:00 on Wednesday March 1, Southport and Ormskirk line services will operate every 20 minutes and start/terminate at Moorfields. After 20:00 services will operate every 30 minutes.

Kirkby line: From 22:00 on Sunday February 26 until 20:00 on Wednesday March 1, Kirkby line services will operate every 20 minutes and start/terminate at Sandhills. After 20:00 services will operate every 30 minutes and start/terminate at Moorfields.

From 20:00 on Wednesday 1 March, Southport, Ormskirk and Kirkby services will start and terminate at Sandhills. A rail replacement bus service will run between Sandhills and Hunts Cross.