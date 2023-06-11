Merseyrail night trains under consideration for Liverpool City Region

The Liverpool City Region said it will ‘monitor the possibility’ of more night trains going forward after the success of the extra service during Eurovision.

The international song contest, which was held in early May saw huge crowds, art and culture exhibitions take place across the city bringing more than half a million people and an estimated £40m into the city.

In order to accommodate for the huge crowds, more Merseyrail trains ran over the course of the week including running later into the night every night the contest was on.

After the final on May 13, trains left Liverpool stations as late as 2.45am in the morning the next day so that people could get home after a night out. Current Merseyrail timetables mean that the last trains back to places like the Wirral leave just before midnight.

One of the new Merseyrail Trains.Image: Merseytravel

A spokesperson for Liverpool City Region Combined Authority said: “As part of the transport offer to support Liverpool hosting the Eurovision Song Contest last month, additional late night rail services were put in place on the Merseyrail network to make sure rail users could get home after the final, alongside a cross-river shuttle service for the Mersey Ferry and extra bus services.