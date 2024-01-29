Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Commuters will be severely disrupted this week as rail operators cancel train services across the country.

Trade union Aslef has confirmed a set of train strikes will take place from tomorrow (January 30) until Monday, February 5, affecting 16 rail companies. Different operators will be affected on separate days, with Northern and TransPennine Express cancelling all services on January 31.

The strike action comes as a result of an ongoing dispute over pay, which is yet to be resolved after almost two years.

An overtime ban will also be in place between Monday, January 29 and Tuesday, February 6, and passengers are urged to check services before they travel.

Merseyrail will not be participating in strike action, or the overtime ban, and its services 'are not affected on any days'. A spokesperson for the rail operator confirmed that 'all services are planned to run as scheduled'.

How rail strikes will impact Liverpool

To Manchester: No TransPennine Express or Northern trains will run on Wednesday (January 31), meaning travel from Liverpool Lime Street and Liverpool South Parkway is severely disrupted, with commuters facing extremely limited services to places such as Manchester.

East Midlands Railway services to Manchester will be running on Wednesday (January 31), however, short notice cancellations and service alterations are likely.

Aslef train drivers will strike again over pay

To London: Avanti West Coast, London Northwestern Railway and West Midlands Railway will run no services on Saturday (February 3), meaning no trains from Liverpool to London will be available. While services will be available on Sunday (February 4), disruption is still likely, especially in the morning.

Full list of UK rail operators impacted by ASLEF strike action