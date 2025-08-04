Merseyrail issues Storm Floris update as 'unseasonably strong' winds hit Liverpool

Storm Floris brings high winds, potentially causing travel disruptions and road closures.

Merseyrail has issued an update as Storm Floris batters Liverpool and much of the North and North West.

A yellow weather warning for winds is in force until 11.59pm today (August 4), with Storm Floris bringing “unseasonably strong and potentially disruptive winds” as well as “blustery showers”.

As a result, the Met Office says there may be disruption to public transport services as well as road closures, damage to buildings and a danger to life.

In a statement this morning, a spokesperson for Merseyrail said: “The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for high winds across much of our network today.

“Merseyrail and Network Rail have worked together to prepare for the conditions and keep services running safely.”

Currently, all services are running as scheduled but Merseyrail is urging customers to check before you travel.