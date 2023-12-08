Delays to Queens Drive reopening and Merseyrail confirms Boxing Day train services
- A Wirral man has been jailed for kidnapping and breaching an order. In February, Robert Byrne, of Fountain Street, Birkenhead, took a 13-year-old boy to a fast-food place after the teenager had entered a Liverpool city centre shop, asking them to contact police as he was reported missing. After Byrne's arrest, several items consistent with a police uniform were seized. The 56-year-old was sentenced to five years and four months in prison after he pleaded guilty at Liverpool Crown Court.
- Heavy rain has prevented sensors from being installed on Queens Drive therefore, it remains closed. This follows the tragic deaths of married couple Elaine and Philip Marco in August. All of the physical work has now been completed on the road. It's hoped it could be re-opened as early as next week.
- Train passengers will be able to travel locally this festive season as Merseyrail trains will be running every day except for Christmas Day. Boxing Day trains will be running, with a limited service starting at approximately 09:00 and finishing around 6:30 pm, calling at selected stations across the network.
