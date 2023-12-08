Merseyrail to run train services on Boxing Day - full 2023 timetable for Christmas and New Year
A limited service will run on Boxing Day, helping to support those heading out for some Boxing Day shopping or watching sporting events.
Merseyrail has announced its full timetable for train services throughout the festive period.
Trains will be running every day throughout Christmas, except for Christmas Day, which will see no services in operation.
Merseyrail schedule for Christmas and New Year
Christmas Eve: Services finish earlier than usual. From approximately 7.00pm final services will run with trains reaching their final destination by 9.30pm.
Christmas Day: No services.
Boxing Day: A limited service will at approximately 9:00am and finish at approximately 6:30pm, calling at selected stations across the network. Services will run every 30 minutes calling at the following stations.
- Chester and Ellesmere Port lines: Services will start and terminate at Hooton calling at Bromborough, Bebington, Rock Ferry, Birkenhead Central, James St and Liverpool Central. There will be no services between Liverpool and Ellesmere Port, Chester and Hooton.
- New Brighton line: Services will call at New Brighton, Birkenhead North, Conway Park, James St and Liverpool Central.
- West Kirby line: Services will call at West Kirby, Leasowe, Birkenhead North, Conway Park, James St and Liverpool Central.
- Southport line: Services will call at Southport, Birkdale, Ainsdale, Formby, Blundellsands & Crosby, Waterloo, Bootle Oriel Road, Sandhills, and Liverpool Central.
- Hunts Cross line: Services will call at Liverpool South Parkway, St Michaels and Liverpool Central.
- Ormskirk line: Services will call at Ormskirk, Maghull, Aintree, Orrell Park, Kirkdale, Sandhills and Liverpool Central.
- Headbolt Lane via Kirkby line: Services will call at Headbolt Lane, Kirkby, Fazakerley, Kirkdale, Sandhills and Liverpool Central.
New Year's Eve: Services finish earlier than usual. From approximately 7.00pm final services will run with trains reaching their final destination by 9.30pm.
New Year's Day: A 30-minute Sunday service will run on all lines across the network.
Full details can be found here, including last train times. A normal timetable will be in place on all other days.