Merseyrail trains cancelled as multiple lines face disruption - latest service updates
Multiple Merseyrail services are disrupted this morning, with commuters facing alterations and cancellations.
The Hunts Cross/Ormskirk line and the Headbolt Lane line are affected, with the rail operator saying the disruption is due to a “train fault”.
The 8.36am Southport to Liverpool Central service is cancelled, as is the 8.51am Ormskirk to Hunts Cross train.
The 8.35am Liverpool Central to Headbolt Lane service will start from Rice Lane, while other services on the Headbolt Lane line - including the 7.35am Liverpool Central to Headbolt Lane and the 8.11am Headbolt Lane to Liverpool Central service - have been cancelled.
