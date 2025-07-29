Commuters are facing disruption this morning on several Merseyrail lines.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Multiple Merseyrail services are disrupted this morning, with commuters facing alterations and cancellations.

The Hunts Cross/Ormskirk line and the Headbolt Lane line are affected, with the rail operator saying the disruption is due to a “train fault”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Merseyrail trains | Troy Baxter/Flickr

The 8.36am Southport to Liverpool Central service is cancelled, as is the 8.51am Ormskirk to Hunts Cross train.

The 8.35am Liverpool Central to Headbolt Lane service will start from Rice Lane, while other services on the Headbolt Lane line - including the 7.35am Liverpool Central to Headbolt Lane and the 8.11am Headbolt Lane to Liverpool Central service - have been cancelled.