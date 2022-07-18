The red and amber weather warnings for heat could cause travel problems across Liverpool on trains and buses.

Merseyside has been preparing for what could be the hottest day on record with temperatures in some parts of the UK soaring to 41℃ over Monday and Tuesday.

Merseyrail has already warned of disruption to travel and customers have been advised to check information before setting off and only travel if necessary.

Several services on the Southport to Hunts Cross and Liverpool Central to Kirkby lines have already been cancelled on Monday due to a shortage of train crew.

All services on the Hunts Cross line will start and terminate at Liverpool South Parkway and rail replacement buses will run between Liverpool South Parkway and Hunts Cross.

On the Chester and Ellesmere Port line, only selected services will stop at Green Lane and Bromborough Rake.

National rail: Avanti West Coast, which runs trains between Liverpool and London, announced an amended service on Monday and Tuesday, with far fewer services due to Network Rail imposed speed restrictions.

Customers with advance tickets for Monday and Tuesday who decide not to travel are entitled to a ‘full refund via their point of purchase’ according to Avanti. Alternatively, tickets will be valid for travel on Wednesday 20 and Thursday 21 July.

Buses: Stagecoach in the region announced that its uniform policy would be ‘relaxed’ over the next few days due to the extreme weather forecast.

A Stagecoach spokesperson said: “Due to the extreme and unprecedented heat, we are relaxing our usual driver uniform standards. Our drivers are still expected to look professional at all times, but we want to allow our people to be more comfortable during the current hot weather conditions.”