Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The council suspect the presence of a toxin harmful to humans.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Crosby Lakeside Adventure Centre will be closed all weekend due to safety concerns.

The £10m leisure centre offers a variety of water sports including sailing, windsurfing and kayaking, however, all events and activities planned for this weekend have been cancelled due to the ‘suspected presence’ of a harmful bacteria.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sefton Council said preliminary tests at the lake have been completed and suspect the presence of blue-green algae, a bacteria that grows in still water and can release toxins that are harmful to humans.

Crosby Lakeside Adventure Centre. | Sefton Council

Announcing the ‘urgent closure’ of Crosby Lakeside in a statement on Facebook, Sefton Council said: “Due to suspected presence of blue-green algae in the lake, the lake is now closed as we suspect it could be harmful to humans. All events over the weekend are cancelled as the safety of lake users it our utmost priority, we apologise for any inconvenience.”

Further testing is set to go ahead and if the results are negative, the lake ban will be immediately lifted. However, if the presence of blue-green algae is confirmed, it could take a several weeks for the lake to be treated and deemed safe again.