The bar’s owner had been ‘uncooperative’ about handing over CCTV footage to police and later claimed it had been ’wiped’.

A bar in Southport which had its license suspended last month could have it revoked altogether after reports of a serious sexual assault at the premises.

Merseyside Police said officers were called to Oath Lounge in Lord Street at 8.35pm on July 31 after reports that a female was the victim of a sexual assault earlier in the evening.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A 28-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of sexual assault and later released on conditional bail pending further inquiries while an investigation remains ongoing.

The allegation was referred to in an application made by Merseyside Police to carry out a further review at the venue, which had its licence suspended just hours before the alleged incident.

Oath Lounge’s licence had been suspended for one month on July 31 after an incident in May involving an alleged assault at the premises after the bar was closed.

A meeting of the borough’s licensing subcommittee on July 31 heard that officers claimed during the aftermath of the incident, where a woman was restrained following an altercation with staff on the premises, the bar’s owner Owen Simmons had been “uncooperative” about handing over CCTV footage, later claiming it had been “wiped” by a former employee.

Oath Lounge, Southport. Image: Google

Advertisement

Advertisement

According to a statement by officers at the time, after escorting the woman out of the venue, officers returned to request access to CCTV footage but found the venue had been locked behind them, preventing the request being made.

One statement from an officer at the scene said Mr Simmons had stood in the window of the bar raising a middle finger at officers and refusing to open the door.

Several days later, officers returned to the Oath Lounge seeking CCTV footage and were given access by a cleaner to the CCTV equipment, which was not stored in a “secure” part of the building.

After reviewing the footage and taking a copy, officers returned to the station to discover a problem with the files they had downloaded. Returning shortly after to the venue to request a fresh copy, it was found to be locked.

Advertisement

Advertisement

When the owner opened the door, officers stated they were refused entry into the bar to discuss the request and were also refused access to the CCTV. When they returned several days later with a further request, which was allowed, it was found at that point the CCTV had been “wiped.”

Officers stated it was believed Mr Simmons was being uncooperative because drinks were being served after hours in contravention of the licensing conditions.

At the July 31 hearing, held at Bootle Town Hall, officers said there had been a series of concerns over “mismanagement” at the bar, although Mr Simmons licensing consultant Gill Sherratt said that he had been dealing with a “psychopath” neighbour since taking over the venue in 2022 which had led to a number of “malicious” complaints being made.

She also said that she didn’t believe the incident in May was as “serious” as claimed by officers, stating: “It was an unfortunate incident, no doubt”, claiming it was brought about by an employee allowing access to the bar after Mr Simmons had already gone inside to use the toilet.

Advertisement

Advertisement

She said that otherwise, Mr Simmons’ management of the bar had been “flawless”.

The committee ruled the bar’s licence should be suspended for a month with immediate effect. Later that evening, Merseyside Police was called to the venue after a complaint of a serious sexual assault.

According to documents submitted to Sefton Council by Merseyside Police it is that incident of alleged sexual assault which has led officers to seek a summary review of the bar’s licence.

The summary review application triggers a fast track process when officers consider the premises associated with serious crime or serious disorder and can allow the licensing authority to take interim steps quickly pending a full review.