Merseyside beach named one of the best in the UK for seaside cycling

The gorgeous beach features sand dunes and lovely views.

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes
Published 31st Jul 2023, 16:40 BST
Updated 31st Jul 2023, 16:41 BST

A beautiful Merseyside beach has been named as one of the best for seaside cycling.

Identifying the UK’s most popular beaches based on search volume, the team of cycling experts at Jorvik Tricycles then evaluated each destination’s cycling compatibility and investigated what cycle routes there are at each location. Using this research, they were then able to name the UK’s top ten beaches for enjoying a bike ride.

Bournemouth Beach stole the top spot with its promenade and lovely cycle route to Poole, followed by Trecco Bay, with a flat and easy route along the coast.

Making it on to the list at number ten was Formby Beach, which features sand dunes, lush pine woodlands and a vast expanse of beach - perfect for cycling.

Suggested cycling routes include the Squirrel route, taking you from Southport to Formby and covering a total of 7.5 miles.

The top 10 beaches for seaside cycling:

  1. Bournemouth Beach (41,000 average monthly searches)
  2. Trecco Bay (33,000 average monthly searches)
  3. Lulworth Cove (30,000 average monthly searches)
  4. Brighton (29,000 average monthly searches)
  5. Robin Hoods Bay (29,000 average monthly searches)
  6. West Wittering (28,000 average monthly searches)
  7. Whitley Bay (26,000 average monthly searches)
  8. Herne Bay (18,000 average monthly searches)
  9. Kynance Cove (18,000 average monthly searches)
  10. Formby Beach (17,000 average monthly searches)
