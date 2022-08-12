Merseyside bus strikes could end next week as Arriva make ‘improved offer’

The new offer will be put to bus drivers and workers on Monday and Tuesday.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Arriva claim the ongoing bus strike that has brought Merseyside services to a standstill for over three weeks could come to an end next week.

GMB and Unite Union members working at Arriva North West have been on strike since July 20, and do not plan to return to work until all parties agree on pay rises for workers.

But in a statement received by LiverpoolWorld, the operator revealed it had made a renewed pay offer to the unions during re-convened negotiations on Friday.

The offer will go to a ballot of union members on Monday and Tuesday next week. If accepted, bus services could resume on Wednesday, August 17.

The company said: “Arriva has tabled an improved offer that has enabled UNITE the Union and GMB to ballot members on this offer.

“All parties are working hard to bring the industrial action to a conclusion with the desire to resume service on Wednesday, 17th August.”

The news comes the day after Mayor of the Liverpool City Region, Steve Rotheram, contacted the manager director for Arriva UK, to tell senior management they need to take the ongoing strike more seriously.

In the letter, Steve Rotheram outlined the impact the industrial action is having on the region, as local residents have faced travel disruptions for over three weeks.

Why are the strikes happening?

Amid the ongoing cost of living crisis, the bus workers feel they have no option other than to strike, as their rate of pay has not risen with the rate of inflation.

Despite several previous meetings between Arriva and the unions, no agreement had been reached, with Arriva refusing to increase their pay offer of 8.5% - 0.9% behind inflation.

What did the Mayor say?

In the detailed letter to Arriva boss Paul O’Neil, the Mayor wrote:

“At the time of writing, swathes of the Liverpool City Region have been without Arriva services for 22 days. This is having an impact not only on peoples’ day-to-day lives but on the local economy too.

Liverpool City Region mayor, Steve Rotheram

“The economic consequences are all too real, with people unable to travel freely, local businesses are being impacted too.”

He adds: “We believe that this impasse requires intervention at a more senior level. We are calling on the highest levels of Arriva Group’s management to get involved in negotiations to find an appropriate swift, and agreeable conclusion to this dispute.