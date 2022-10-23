Merseyside businessman and LGBTQ+ campaigner, Drew Cockton, has passed away aged 36

The businessman rose to fame last year.

A much-loved Merseyside businessman has sadly passed away, aged 36.

Drew Cockton, from Wirral, rose to fame last year, after appearing on the TV show Dragon’s Den and securing £50,000 investment for his vegan fragrance and candle business.

The LGBTQ+ campaigner, suddenly died in his home on Saturday, and his mother, Kate shared the devastating news on Facebook today.

In a post, Kate said: “We are truly, utterly heartbroken to have to tell you that our beloved Drew Peter George Cockton (my gorgeous boy) died peacefully at home yesterday. We are devastated beyond belief. Life is never, ever going to be the same again. Rest Peacefully darling boy.”

Drew’s brand, Owen Drew, became hugely popular after investment by Touker Suleyman.

He began the business in 2016, creating candles from his home in Birkenhead. And, with support from partner, Ryan, worked incredibly hard to create natural, vegan candles and home fragrances.

Advertisement

Drew also founded the North West LGBTQ+ Business Awards, honouring and congratulating the contributions on LQBTQ+ business owners. He held the second event in Liverpool, on Friday.