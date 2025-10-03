LDRS

A care home on Merseyside is being placed into ‘special measures’ after inspectors found serious and widespread failures relating to the care of elderly people.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The damning report highlights several areas of concern, publishing a report which rated the service ‘inadequate’. The Woodlands Care Home (TWCH) is located on Birkenhead Road, Wirral, and provides care and accommodation for older people who require nursing or personal care.

It supports up to 16 older people and those living with sensory impairments – at the time of the inspection, 14 people were in residence. TWCH was subject to an inspection by the Care Quality Commission’s (CQC) between April 29 to May 2, with the report being published on September 17.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The assessment arose due to concerns received about the quality care services at TWCH. Inspectors found a litany of safety risks and hazards including black mould, rising damp and nails protruding from walls at head height.

The CQC said people were exposed to the risk of harm, areas were ‘unclean, unhygienic, and poorly maintained’ and care plans failed to accurately identify and manage risks. The watchdog found TWCH was in breach of four legal regulations in relation to ‘safe care and treatment, good governance, staffing and fit and proper persons employed’.

As a result, TWCH was given an overall rating of ‘inadequate’ and is being placed in ‘special measures’. Special measures provide a framework within which the CQC use enforcement powers in response to inadequate care and provide a timeframe for providers to improve its quality of the care.

In the reports safety assessment, inspectors noted: “People were not safe and were at risk of avoidable harm. The provider was in breach of the legal regulations relating to safe care and treatment, safe environments and safe management of medicines.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

LDRS

Under the sub-section ‘Safe Environments’, inspectors added: “There were a number of hazards identified, for example, nails/hooks in walls at head height and within shower rooms and a damaged window restrictor to a person’s bedroom.

“Some areas of the home were missing grab/handrails. The provider had installed new radiator covers to most of the radiators however, some were missing. High risk areas such as the laundry and electrical cupboards were unlocked and accessible to all.

“The laundry contained black mould on the walls and rising damp. People’s clean clothes were stored next to areas of mould. There was limited ventilation in the room and dirty mop heads stored in the sink.”

In terms of ‘infection control’, the report said: “Areas were visibly dirty with cobwebs and dust within peoples’ bedroom’s; toilets were visibly dirty and they had not been cleaned for some time. We identified multiple razors within a person’s bathroom on the floor and behind the sink. This put people at risk of cross infection.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The flat on the second floor was dirty and unkempt with out-of-date food, drinks, and other items observed. The area was cramped with various items and was unable to be cleaned effectively.”

In its assessment of leadership and effectiveness of care at TWCH, the report states: “The provider did not support people to manage their health and wellbeing, so people could not maximise their independence, choice and control. Staff did not support people to live healthier lives, or where possible, reduce their future needs for care and support.

“One person had a series of falls in a short space of time but had not been referred to healthcare professionals to assess how to support the person’s independence and well-being. A referral had not been made for an assessment of equipment to support with falls and the person’s bedroom had not been assessed to identify any hazards.”

“There were widespread failures across the service and the culture did not promote people’s safety or increase their experience of good care.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The CQC inspection has a ‘good’ rating for ‘Care’ and ‘Responsiveness’, but confirmed this is due to those areas not being assessed and relying on the previous report. Nonetheless, the reports does highlight some positive feedback from residents including one person who said: “Yes I like it here, I like my room and the food is great.”

As well as placing TWCH into special measures, the CQC has also asked the provider to create an action plan which addresses the concerns highlighted in the report. The LDRS contacted The Woodlands Care Home for comment.