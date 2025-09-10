LDRS

A children’s A&E department is facing potential closure amid a ‘deterioration in standards’, as new proposals look to consolidate NHS services in either Southport or Ormskirk.

In July, the Liverpool ECHO reported on a NHS consultation process to discuss the possibility of axing A&E services in either Southport or Ormskirk. Bosses detailed plans to “bring services together” at one site, and claimed this would “help ease pressures and allow us to provide round the clock emergency care”.

Two different proposals were put forward by the NHS Shaping Care Together Programme (SCT), the authority in charge of how NHS services are provided in Southport and Formby and West Lancashire. A public consultation was launched, with patients being asked to choose where they would like to see services re-located.

The first option proposes bringing children’s and adult A&E rooms together on a single site at Southport Hospital, relocating the children’s A&E from Ormskirk Hospital and extending it to a 24 hour service.

The second option proposes to bring services together at Ormskirk Hospital, relocating the adult A&E from Southport to Ormskirk and extending the current children’s A&E to a 24 hour service.

Mersey and West Lancashire Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust chief executive Rob Cooper previously said: “Bringing both A&Es back together on a single site will help ease these pressures and allow us to provide round the clock emergency care to both adults and children.”

As the NHS consultation on the reconfiguration of A&E departments takes place, John Pugh, Lib Dem leader on Sefton Council, has called for a ‘unified approach’ across Southport and Sefton.

LDRS

Cllr Pugh confirmed he will address the full council this Thursday (September 11) and ask elected members to ‘unanimously’ re-assert its position to back the return of Children’s A&E to Southport, tabling a motion to that effect.

Cllr Pugh added: “It is important to remember that neither the public nor local politicians have ever had a deciding role in this matter.

“The decision to remove A&E was made by NHS bosses allegedly on the grounds of clinical safety and any decision to bring Children’s A&E back will be made by NHS bosses on the grounds of NHS economics (with it costing almost £60 million more to run A&E from Ormskirk).

“Things have improved in so far as the NHS is leading the public consultation this time whereas back in 2003 we had to persuade NHS representatives to attend public meetings. However, the decision making power still lies with the NHS chiefs.

“Financial reality has changed minds previously deaf to petitions, protests, marches, parliamentary and council debates. We should welcome the change of heart, but rectifying a two decade mistake isn’t a done deal yet.

“We have seen proposals for improved Children’s Services and, even at one time, a completely new build hospital disappear in a puff of smoke. There will be pushback too in West Lancs to re-siting Children’s A&E in Southport.”

LDRS

Cllr. Pugh believes it is the ‘unwavering consistency and endurance’ of the public will that is Southport’s best card, adding: “Right from the beginning in 2002 when the public realised that Children’s A&E was leaving town, there was a drive for political unity. It became a little frayed at times, but no-one questioned its value.

“That’s why a unanimous and amplified voice from the local Council is still important and hopefully will be heard on Thursday. Many of the horrified parents that marched, campaigned and signed the 20,000 signature petition back in 2003 are now grandparents and expect a mature approach from all concerned – including their elected representatives.”

An information booklet, published as part of the public consultation, ruled out the option of maintaining current A&E services and adding new A&E services elsewhere. It read: “We do not have the resources to maintain services as they are today. We cannot increase that burden by introducing new services.”

It also ruled out keeping the two existing A&Es open with increased service times: “Current pressures mean we cannot continue as services are today without a further deterioration in standards and patient outcomes.”

The proposals are expected to affect a population of 246,000 people – 102,000 in Southport, 26,000 in Formby, 28,000 in Ormskirk and 39,000 in Skelmersdale.

The consultation will run between July 4 and October 3 2025. Residents can have their say by taking the survey or by going along to one of the public events or discussion groups being organised across the area.