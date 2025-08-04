Parents in one part of Merseyside have been warned that certain activities are putting ‘children’s lives at risk’.

Merseyside Police cited a number of ‘urban exploring’ incidents in recent weeks and are appealing to the public to help stop those responsible. A spokesperson for Merseyside Police told the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) there have been reports of youths going into derelict and empty buildings – which can be unsafe structures inside and usually in a state of disrepair.

Two incidents of ‘trespass’ were identified by police and reported last week, July 30, at the property above the Sandgrounder Fish and chip shop on Neville Street and the old nightclub at Victoria Health and Leisure on the promenade – known to be ‘dilapidated and unsafe’.

Shelter on the Promenade in Southport | Terry Southwood/LDRS

There have also been reports of youths unlawfully entering Hesketh Centre on Albert Road, which is fire-damaged. Community Inspector Graham Fisher said: “I must stress that breaking into a building could amount to a criminal offence, and also they are putting themselves at self at risk of being seriously injured.

“The Hesketh Centre is a case in point where it is in a dangerous condition as a result of a fire, so it is unsafe for anyone to enter and they could easily become seriously injured.

“Again, the Victoria Health and Leisure building is also is unsafe and no unauthorised person should enter it. I must emphasise that anyone entering it, is doing so at their own peril as floorboards are missing upstairs so someone could fall through and potentially cause serious injury or fatal consequences. This building is now secure again.

“With this I urge parents and guardians to please talk to your children about the dangers of entering empty and derelict buildings.

“This message isn’t to stop children from enjoying their summer holidays, but to highlight the dangers and ensure that your child doesn’t end up a casualty and spend the rest of their summer holidays recovering from the injury, or even a fatality.

“I ask parents and carers to make sure that they know where their children are, and what they are doing. If they are spending hours away from home in the evenings and weekends, be aware of their movements, both for their own safety and the safety of others.”

In addition to the warning about ‘urban exploring’, police also provided an update on the fire which destroyed a Sefton Council-owned Victorian shelter on the Promenade on Monday July 28: “Finally, between the hours of 00.30 and 01:15am on Monday 28th July, the Victorian shelter on the Promenade, opposite Knowsley Road was destroyed by fire.

“At this time we do not know if this has any connection to recent damage at the Hesketh Centre site, but we are appealing for CCTV/Dash cam footage or witnesses in the immediate area of the shelter. Houses in the immediate area will be letter-dropped.”

Merseyside Police said it is still appealing for witnesses about the shelter fire incident and have asked the public for help in assisting their enquiries. Police also confirmed it will be increasing patrols in the Southport area and will be liaising with Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service fire investigators over the cause of the fire.

Finally, always dial 999 if you see anyone acting suspiciously and that that you believe may be attempting to start fires. Southport Police Station is operational 24hours a day, 365 days a year. Make the call and we will respond.

Anyone with information is asked to report it on 101 quoting crime reference number 25000627196 and police will arrange to collect the footage from you.

