The FBU says the strike action will 'seriously disrupt the fire and rescue service'.

Control room staff at Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service (MFRS) are to stage eight consecutive days of strike action this December.

The Fire Brigades Union (FBU) says the dispute centres around an imposed reduction in night-time staffing numbers and the introduction of a duty shift system that 'was never subject to negotiation with the Fire Brigades Union'.

The control room staff delivered 'an overwhelming mandate for strike action in August' and, following the ballot result, negotiations were ongoing between the union and Merseyside fire employers at the National Joint Council (NJC).

However, FBU members in Merseyside fire control voted overwhelmingly to reject an offer from employers last week and will strike for eight days from December 27.

The FBU says the strike action will 'seriously disrupt the fire and rescue service, both in Merseyside and across the UK'.

Ian Hibbert, Fire Brigades Union Brigade Secretary for Merseyside said: “Our members in fire control are the undisputed occupational experts, who are dealing with an employer that not only ignores that expertise, but seeks to rip up local agreements that protect control staff, firefighters and members of the public alike”.

“Firefighters and control staff do not take industrial action lightly, but having exhausted every option with an employer who refuses to listen, we have been left with no other choice. The time has come for Merseyside Fire and Rescue service to listen to members in fire control, to listen to the Fire Brigades Union and to reach agreement on all issues.”