'Please avoid the area' as Merseyside Fire Service called to building collapse in Liverpool
Merseyside Fire & Rescue Service crews were called to Sleepers Hill, at the junction Walton Breck Road this morning following reports that the front fascia of a building had collapsed.
Crews were called at 11.01am and attended the scene at 11.06am with three fire engines and the search and rescue team.
The front a shop had partially collapsed, with a large amount of debris in the roadway, and Merseyside Police were requested to attend to manage traffic and cordons were put in place as there was a risk of further collapse.
No casualties were reported.
A Liverpool City council structural engineer was requested to assess the building and council highways were also in attendance to assist with the cordon. One fire engine is still on the scene.
Civilians are requested to avoid the area.