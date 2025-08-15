Dorset & Wiltshire Fire and Rescue Service at a wildfire at Moors Valley Country Park. | Dorset & Wiltshire Fire and Rescue Service

With parts of England seeing temperatures of 30 degrees Celsius on Friday, firefighters say they continue to grapple with limited resources in heatwave conditions.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Despite the Met Office predicting some patchy cloud across northern areas with scattered showers expected in parts of eastern Scotland, temperatures are set to stay warm, especially across England and Wales.

With the heat concentrated in southern and southwestern parts of England, areas such as Salisbury could see highs of 30C, and Cambridge close behind at 29C, with firefighters from across the country - including Merseyside - deployed to help combat a significant wildfire at Holt Heath in Dorset.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The situation has prompting renewed calls for more firefighting resources, with Ben Selby, assistant general secretary of the Fire Brigades Union, saying that services had endured ‘14 years of austerity’.

“The loss of 1 in 5 firefighter posts to cuts, with fire engines taken off the run and fire stations closed up and down the country, means that there is no resilience left,” he stated. “Wildfires are intensive incidents, requiring a large number of firefighters and specialist resources. They are becoming increasingly severe and frequent as a result of the climate emergency.”

Dorset & Wiltshire Fire and Rescue Service

According to Dorset and Wiltshire Fire and Rescue, the fire has scorched 72 hectares and crews are expected to remain on site overnight. “Crews are still working in three sectors dealing with an increase in flare-ups, hotspots and deep-seated fires identified using drones,” their statement said. “This is due to the weather conditions.”

Firefighters arrived from areas including Merseyside, South Wales, Greater Manchester, Leicestershire, Surrey, Lincolnshire, Hampshire, the Isle of Wight, Avon, Essex, and Kent to support local teams. Heat health alerts have been extended into next week across much of England, as officials warn the country is experiencing “nationally significant” water shortages.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The national drought group—which includes the Met Office, regulators, government representatives, water companies, and other bodies—has convened as five regions remain in drought, with another six under prolonged dry weather status.

The UK Health Security Agency confirmed that yellow heat warnings remain in effect for Yorkshire and Humber, the East and West Midlands, London and the South East, South West, and East of England until 6pm on August 18.

Looking ahead, most of the UK can expect dry and sunny conditions over the weekend, with temperatures likely to stay high.