It’s one of the the nation’s favourites dishes, and one of the best places to go for fish and chips in the whole of the UK is in Southport.

World renowned publication National Geographic has published its list of the best fish and chip shops in the UK and one of the oldest chippes in Merseyside has made the cut.

While The Magpie Cafe, in Whitby, may have taken top spot,The Swan Restaurant and Takeaway in Southport has also been named among the elite eateries.

Owned and managed by the Defty family for over 45 years it is already well known to locals and has featured on TV numerous times.

The Swan Restaurant and Takeaway in Southport. Image: Google

The seaside restaurant and takeaway sources its fish and potatoes locally where possible and serves a menu of classic dishes and at good price.

A traditional option of cod, chips, peas, bread and butter and a cup of tea, to eat in the restaurant, would cost £10.25.

The Swan, came in ninth on the list. For the next closest option on National Geographic’s list you’d have to head across the border into North Wales, to Enochs Fish & Chips (6) in Llandudno or The Creel (7) in Porthmadog.

Fried cod fillet with chips and mushy peas. Image: Joe Gough - stock.adobe.com.