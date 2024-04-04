'Rare and strangely beautiful' Merseyside hidden gem granted Grade II listed status
A Merseyside hidden gem has been granted Grade II listing by the Department for Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) on the advice of Historic England.
Described as ‘Outsider Art’ - which is often created without an audience in mind and with no formal training - Ron’s Place, located at 8 Silverdale Road in Birkenhead, has been given a place on the National Heritage List for England, after being concealed for more than thirty years.
Hidden within an unassuming Victorian semi-detached villa, Ron Gittins crafted a striking visionary environment, which remained a secret until his death in 2019. Following his unexpected passing, Ron’s family entered his flat to find he had comprehensively decorated every room, drawing upon his passion for history, with Egyptian, Roman, Greek, naval and aquatic themed rooms.
From intricate murals depicting historical scenes, to hand-crafted concrete fireplaces in the shape of a roaring lion’s head, a Minotaur’s head and even a Roman bread oven, Gittins' creative imagination permeated every corner of the flat.
The ground-floor flat on Silverdale Road was rented by Ron in 1986 and he spent the next three decades creating his very own artistic world - which he kept private -as well as historic costumes which he would wear when out in the local area.
After years of works to save Ron’s Place and protect his legacy, the building containing his rented flat, plus three upstairs flats, was purchased at auction in March 2023 by Wirral Arts and Culture Community Land Trust (WACCLT), after receiving support through crowdfunding and from benefactor, Muller Wimhurst Trust. Now, after initially applying for listing as a way to scare off other potential buyers, Ron’s Place has become the first example of Outsider Art to be nationally listed, ensuring Ron’s incredible art can be enjoyed for many years to come.
Jarvis Cocker, legendary Pulp front man and Ron’s Place patron said: “A small number of people on this planet have known for a while that Ron’s Place is a very special place - but from now on it is official: Ron’s Place has been given listed status!
“The work of one unique gentleman in the north of England has been recognised nationally. Globally even. Hallelujah!!"
Martin Wallace, Ron's Place patron added: "To visit Ron’s Place is a rare and strangely beautiful immersive experience. I’ve spent time in many ‘outsider art’ environments around the globe and Ron’s Place ranks with the best of them. But it's real potential lies beyond its idiosyncratic appeal.
“Experiencing Ron’s Place can be an inspiration towards transformative improvements in wellbeing through creative activity for all kinds of people, from all walks of life, young and old. It’s fantastic that Historic England has recognised the unique value and potential of Ron’s Place and chosen to ensure it must now be properly protected for generations to come."