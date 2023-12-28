Merseyside hit by eerie thundersnow phenomenon during Storm Gerrit

Some residents thought the long, low rumbling was an explosion or even an earthquake as houses shook.

Merseyside residents were left baffled by ominous, long and low rumbling noises late on Wednesday night as Storm Gerrit stealthy crept into the region.

At around 10pm, an unusual sound echoed across Merseyside, with people up and down the length and breadth of the region wondering if ‘War of the Worlds’ had arrived or ‘a freight train had crashed’.

The explosive rumbling shook some houses and left people extremely worried as they gathered in the street to find out what was going on.

Residents were relieved when lightening finally arrived and they realised the unusual noise in the otherwise eerie silence was a strange form of thunder, which was followed by a torrential five-minute downpour of hail.

It is believed the odd-sounding rumbles were an unusual form of thunder, known as a thundersnow storm, during which the snow or hail muffles the sound of the thunder so that it sounds more like a low rumble and not the sharp bang usually associated with thunderstorms.

Many residents took to social media to share their strange experiences during the storm: