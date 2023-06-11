More weather warnings have been issued for thunderstorms and rain into next week despite temperatures remaining high.

Heavy rain and hail fell on Saturday evening across the North West as an amber weather warning for thunderstorms across the UK was issued by the Met Office.

Up to 100mm of rain was expected in some parts of the country - the equivalent to a month’s worth of rain - but the most recorded was 21.8mm in Billinge Hill, Merseyside.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Amy Bokota, senior operational meteorologist at the Met Office , said the lower recording could have been due to where the gauges fell, and said areas in the North West would still have seen torrential rain and hail, while in other areas not too far away there were mostly clear skies.

An upgraded yellow warning for thunderstorms will remain in place for Merseyside from Sunday until 9pm on Monday, with lightning and more rain expected. Conditions look set to be at their worst around 5pm on Monday.

A yellow weather warning for thunderstorms remains in place until Monday night. Image: Met Office

Heatwave: The alert comes after the UK saw its hottest day of the year on Saturday. Temperatures reached 28°C in Liverpool and topped out at 32°C in Chertsey, Surrey. It will remain warm in Merseyside this week with the sunshine returning on Monday and remaining until Saturday, when cloud cover is expected. The thermometer will remain at around 24°C but could peak at 26°C on Wednesday.