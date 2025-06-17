A 44-year-old man has been arrested in the UK in connection with the fatal shooting of two Scottish men in Spain.

Eddie Lyons Jr and Ross Monaghan were killed earlier this month when a gunman opened fire outside Monaghans Bar in Fuengirola, located on the Costa del Sol. The suspect was detained on Friday by Merseyside Police on behalf of Spanish authorities. He is facing two charges of murder.

The man appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Saturday as part of extradition proceedings and will remain in custody.

A National Crime Agency spokesperson said: “On Friday June 13, officers from Merseyside Police arrested a 44-year-old man in the Liverpool area on behalf of the Spanish authorities for two counts of murder.

“The operation was supported by officers from the NCA’s National Extradition Unit. The individual appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Saturday June 14 for the commencement of extradition proceedings. He was remanded in custody.”

The shooting took place at a bar in Fuengirola. Picture: Google | Google

The incident occurred around 11pm when a car pulled up outside the bar and a masked man emerged, opening fire on the two men as they stood outside. The gunman then fled the scene in the same vehicle, and both victims were pronounced dead at the scene.

A Police Scotland statement read: “The investigation into the fatal shootings in Fuengirola is being carried out by Spanish police. Police Scotland is supporting Spanish police where requested, however, at this time we have no officers deployed within Spain.

“There is currently no intelligence to suggest the deaths of these two men in Spain are linked to the recent criminal attacks in Scotland being investigated as part of Operation Portaledge [an investigation into a supposed gang feud tied to a number of shootings, attacks, and fire-bombings in the Glasgow and Edinburgh areas].

“Any misinformation or speculation linking the events in Spain are not helpful to the ongoing investigations in either country. There is also nothing to suggest that the shooting in Fuengirola was planned from within Scotland.”