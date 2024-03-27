Merseyside man jumps to his death from 'thrill seeker' bridge in Australia
and live on Freeview channel 276
A man from Merseyside has died after jumping off a bridge while on a night out with friends in Australia. Joshua Christian Santos, 32, from the Wirral, leapt into the water below the Queensland landmark but failed to resurface.
The Noosa Sound Bridge is popular with thrill seekers despite warnings about how dangerous it is. Jumping from the road bridge across the Noosa River had recently been ‘strictly prohibited’ due to construction work.
Mr Santos had completed one successful jump in the early hours of Sunday morning but went back up for another attempt. He reportedly slipped and hit his head during his second effort and never emerged from the water.
Friends called the emergency services and his body was found about five hours later. A UK Foreign Office spokesperson said: "We are supporting the family of a British man who died in Australia and are in contact with the local authorities."
A GoFundMe page to help provide funds to bring his body back to the UK has already raised £17,000 of its £20,000 target. Friends said Mr Santos, who had moved to Australia, ‘was in a happy place smashing life with his Aussie tribe and his loving girlfriend, Becca’.