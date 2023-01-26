A man has been arrested after police found drugs in Bromborough.

A Wirral man has been arrested after police found drugs hidden - in a bag of Aunt Bessie’s frozen roast potatoes.

Officers from Merseyside Police raided a home in Brombourgh on Tuesday January 24 after they saw a man in a Ford Focus acting “suspiciously”.

Following a stop and search of the vehicle, officers found a small amount of suspected amphetamine, a burner phone and money.

A further search was carried out an address in Bromborough and a large quantity of suspected amphetamine was found in the fridge.

Officers said they also discovered bags of white powder, cannabis and numerous individual wraps of amphetamine.

An image shared by Merseyside Police shows items seized from the address, including suspected drugs in an Aunt Bessie’s roast potatoes packet.

Image: Merseyside Police

A 63-year-old man from Bromborough was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply a controlled Class B drug – amphetamine. He has been released under investigation pending further enquiries.

Community Policing Inspector Daniel Greenhalgh said: “Thanks to proactive policing work a significant amount of drugs have been removed from our streets which cause harm in our communities.

“We urge people to continue coming forward with information and intelligence by either contacting us or anonymously through Crimestoppers so we can act.

“Stop searches, warrants, land searches and arrests take place all year round, and in many instances it is thanks to the public who tell us where there are issues in the community.

“If you have anti-social behaviour or criminality in your area let us know and we will take action.”