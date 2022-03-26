Breed of dog that mauled Bella-Rae confirmed, Bronze plaque for Hillsborough victims, Platinum jubilee street party

📰 The names of the 97 victims of the Hillsborough tragedy have been engraved on brass plates and installed at Liverpool Town Hall to commemorate their honorary freedom of the city.

The first 96 victims of the disaster were posthumously given the honorary award in 2016. Andrew Devine received the same recognition in December when an inquest ruled he was unlawfully killed.

📰 Liverpool city council is waiving road closure fees for those wanting to throw a street party for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

The special bank holiday weekend runs from Thursday 2 June to Sunday 5 June. The council is asking organisers to fill in a special online form which can then start the process.

📰 Merseyside Police are continuing enquiries into the tragic death of Bella-Rae Birch. Tests have confirmed that the dog inv olved was an American Bully XL, a legal breed not subject to any prohibitions under the Dangerous Dogs Act.