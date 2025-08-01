Merseyside Police arrest 8th person in connection with St Helens arson attack murders

National World

Detectives have arrested an eighth person in connection with the murders of Eric Greener and Sheila Jackson, who died in an arson attack at their home on South John Street in St Helens on Tuesday 15 July.

A 48-year-old man from Everton has been arrested on suspicion of Conspiracy to murder and Conspiracy to commit arson. He has been taken to a police station for questioning, and remains in custody at the time of writing.

Lee Owens, 46, of no fixed address has been charged with two counts of murder and arson with intent to endanger life. He has been remanded into custody and will next appear on Friday 28 November at Liverpool Crown Court.

Six further people remain on conditional bail subject to further enquiries.

Detective Chief Inspector Steve McGrath said: “This further arrest marks more progress in the investigation, and I want to make it clear that all of those arrested remain subject of further enquiries, with strict bail conditions imposed. Updates will be provided as and when appropriate.

“I would also like to remind people that this is a live investigation. Please be mindful that anything posted or shared on social media could jeopardise these proceedings, so please support us as we move forward with the case. The best way to do this is through official channels.

“I want to also repeat our plea for people to not assume that we already hold information which could be a vital piece of the jigsaw. Let us make that assessment and take action. Thanks to all of those people who have assisted this enquiry so far.”