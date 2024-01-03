Register
Merseyside Police continue search for missing Everton man

Carl Williams was reported missing from his home in December.

By Remy Greasley
Published 3rd Jan 2024, 12:28 GMT
Carl Williams, from Everton, who is currently missing

Police are continuing to appeal for help after an Everton man went missing.

48-year-old Carl Williams, from Everton, was first reported missing from his home in the early hours on Friday, December 29.

Carl is 5ft 5in tall and of slim build, with grey balding hair and a short grey beard. He was reported to have last been seen at around 2.50pm on Friday, December 29 at Iceland on Marian Square.

Carl Williams, from Everton, who is currently missing

When he was reported missing he was wearing a grey parka jacket with a grey fur hood. He is known to frequent the areas of Liverpool and Sefton.

Today (January 3), Merseyside Police confirmed Carl is still missing and reiterated their calls for help finding him. If you think you have seen Carl anywhere, you can pass it on to police using their form here.

