Merseyside Police continue search for missing Everton man

Police are continuing to appeal for help after an Everton man went missing.

48-year-old Carl Williams, from Everton, was first reported missing from his home in the early hours on Friday, December 29.

Carl is 5ft 5in tall and of slim build, with grey balding hair and a short grey beard. He was reported to have last been seen at around 2.50pm on Friday, December 29 at Iceland on Marian Square.

When he was reported missing he was wearing a grey parka jacket with a grey fur hood. He is known to frequent the areas of Liverpool and Sefton.