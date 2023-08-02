- Merseyside Police have launched their annual summer drink and drug drive campaign, Operation Limit, and the force is reminding motorists to drive responsibly. The campaign will see an enhanced policing operation across Merseyside as part of their support for Vision Zero, with no more deaths or serious injuries on our roads by 2040.
- Wirral Council will be part of a trial giving it more control over how it spends millions on town developments. The new pilot has been brought in by the government's Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities. Wirral will be one of 10 councils included in the England pilot and the only one within the Liverpool City Region Combined Authority.
- The keys for two new shops have been handed over to locals in South Liverpool created under the City Council's pioneering Shops for a Pound scheme. Five £1 shops have been created since 2021, including a hair and beauty salon, a fashion outlet and a family-run Italian bakery.
Merseyside police crack down on drink and drug driving - news headlines
