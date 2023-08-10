Merseyside police dog sniffs out £30k stash hidden in car

A local police dog has helped sniff out around £30,000 in cash after a suspected drug driver was stopped and arrested in Netherton.
At around 10pm on Monday (August 7) a VW Golf was stopped on Dunningsbridge Road by Merseyside Police and with the help of Police Dog Paddy, around £30,000 was found hidden behind the steering column.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Following further enquiries at a nearby address, a further £8,000 was seized by officers in connection to this incident.
A 32-year-old man from Waterloo was arrested at the scene on suspicion of possession of a controlled Class B drug (cannabis), drug driving and acquiring/using/possessing criminal property. He has been released on conditional bail pending further enquiries.
Inspector Katie Wilkinson from Merseyside Police’s Dog Section said: “Our highly-trained specialist rummage dogs can find anything from drugs, cash and firearms and ammunition, and we’re pleased to see PD Paddy help officers during this incident.
“We’re committed to tackling the misery that organised crime and drugs supply causes in Merseyside and beyond, so if you have any information to assist, come forward and we will take action.”