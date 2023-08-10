Merseyside police dog sniffs out £30k stash hidden in car

A local police dog has helped sniff out around £30,000 in cash after a suspected drug driver was stopped and arrested in Netherton.

At around 10pm on Monday (August 7) a VW Golf was stopped on Dunningsbridge Road by Merseyside Police and with the help of Police Dog Paddy, around £30,000 was found hidden behind the steering column.

Following further enquiries at a nearby address, a further £8,000 was seized by officers in connection to this incident.

A 32-year-old man from Waterloo was arrested at the scene on suspicion of possession of a controlled Class B drug (cannabis), drug driving and acquiring/using/possessing criminal property. He has been released on conditional bail pending further enquiries.

Inspector Katie Wilkinson from Merseyside Police’s Dog Section said: “Our highly-trained specialist rummage dogs can find anything from drugs, cash and firearms and ammunition, and we’re pleased to see PD Paddy help officers during this incident.