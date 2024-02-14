Merseyside Police offer free bike marking scheme that helped recover stolen £4k cycle
Merseyside Police are inviting people from across the region to attend one of their free events and get their bike security marked. The force is working in partnership with Bike Register to host the events throughout the year. Since July 2023, over 1000 bikes have been registered by officers.
Bike Register is the UK's national bike marking and registration scheme. They help to reduce cycle theft and work to identify stolen bikes and return them to their rightful owners.
Officers from Merseyside Police will be at the events and will be on hand to register bikes, provide security marking and they will be providing advice to cyclists to lock their bikes securely and to help prevent theft.
Acting Sergeant Pippa Wilcox, Prevention Hub said: “By registering and marking your bike, you are 83% less likely to have your bike stolen, so it is something we highly recommend."
“Officers are actively checking bikes on Bike Register to see if they have been reported as lost or stolen. This has now resulted in a large number of stolen bikes being returned to their rightful owners. Most recently, a bike valued at more than £4,000 was returned to its owner after tracking them down through Bike Register and working with a bike shop in Everton.
“If you own a bike, please come along to one of our upcoming events, within a few minutes your bike will be registered and better protected to deter thieves.”
Merseyside Police and Bike Register have been working together for several years with last year seeing the partnership strengthened to crack down on bicycle theft. The scheme was first introduced in Wirral and is now being rolled out in Liverpool, Sefton, Knowsley and St Helens.
Below is the list of upcoming bike marking events:
Knowsley
- Friday 16 February – Jubilee Park (Jubilee Craftivists Funday), 11 AM – 1 PM
- Sunday 18 February – Unit 18, Newtown Gardens (former Dolls House), Kirkby, 1 PM – 4 PM
Sefton
- Saturday 17 February, Co-op, Fylde Road, Southport, 2 PM – 4 PM
St Helens
- Monday 4 March, Perth Community Centre, Thatto Heath, 10AM – 11.30AM
- Wednesday 6 March, Church Square, Town Centre, 6PM – 7.30PM
- Saturday 9 March, Earlestown Market, 4PM – 5.30PM
Liverpool
- Friday 16 February – Firefit Youth & Community Hub, Toxteth, 10 AM – 12 PM
- Saturday 17 February – Sefton Park (junction of Lark Lane), 2.30 PM – 4.30 PM
- Friday 23 February – Asda, Smithdown Road, 10 AM – 3 PM
Wirral
- Monday 19 February – Croft Retail Park, Bromborough, 9.30 AM – 11.30 AM
- Wednesday 21 February – Tesco car park, Eastham, 1 PM – 3 PM
- Thursday 22 February – Core Project, Bidston, 1 PM – 3PM
- Friday 23 February – Birkenhead Park Visitors Centre, 09.30 AM – 12 PM
- Friday 1 March – Duck Pond Lane Park, Prenton, 3.30 PM – 5.30 PM
- Saturday 16 March – Birkenhead Park Visitors Centre, 3.30 PM – 5.30 PM