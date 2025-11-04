A Merseyside Police officer caught on camera calling a member of the public a “bit noncey” has been reminded of her responsibility after an internal investigation.

Last month, the force confirmed it had launched a review after a video was shared on social media that appeared to show an officer using the phrase.

The video, filmed in Concert Square in Liverpool city centre, appears to show an officer confronting the person behind the camera, saying: “Do you have a problem? Do you just want to video people? Bit noncey that, mate.” The officer then turns back towards her colleagues.

In the aftermath of the clip, the female officer was made the subject of an internal review after senior officers were made aware of the footage on October 26, which had seemingly been taken the night before. A complaint was made in relation to the officer’s conduct.

Merseyside Police released a statement this afternoon confirming the probe had concluded into the video that circulated on TikTok and other social media platforms. Officials described her remarks as “unacceptable.”

It said: “We expect and demand the highest standards of professionalism from officers and staff at all times. Our professional standards department (PSD) has reviewed the incident as the officer’s comment did not meet these standards.

“This matter has been addressed with the officer concerned. The officer in question and all officers and staff have been reminded of their responsibility to remain professional.”

The statement from the force added how their officers were under increased pressure from members of the public when out on the beat and condemned the misogynistic abuse online directed at the officer in the aftermath of the video being circulated online. It added: “Liverpool city centre is a safe and enjoyable destination for all those who visit and enjoy.

“But it is not without its challenges, and our officers go into often unpredictable, dynamic situations. Increasingly officers are being subjected to people directing cameras at them as they try and go about their duties.

“The comment made by the officer was unacceptable but it does not justify the level of misogynistic abuse she has gone on to receive online and we condemn any abuse of our officers in the strongest possible terms. We welcome public scrutiny but ask that it doesn’t interfere with officers doing their jobs.

“Nevertheless we expect officers to behave responsibly and behave professionally.”