Merseyside Police provide update on search for man near Crosby beach

It is believed the man got into difficulty while on a paddleboard on the lake.

Police are continuing to search for a man who fell into a Sefton lake, yesterday afternoon.

At around 4.30pm on August 11, Merseyside Police received a report of a concern for safety of a man in Crosby Marine Lake, next to the Lakeside Adventure Centre. It is believed that the man, who has not been named, got into difficulty while on a paddleboard.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The public were asked to avoid the area and a cordon was put in place around the lake and across large parts of the beach.

Providing an update on Saturday morning, the force said: “Emergency services remain at the Marine Lake in Waterloo this morning.