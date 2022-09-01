The CCTV footage shows the gunman fleeing the scene.

Merseyside Police have released footage of the gunman who killed nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel.

They said they know he was armed with two guns and jumped into neighbouring gardens to prevent being seen.

Olivia was fatally shot in the chest as her mother, Cheryl Korbel, struggled to close the door on the gunman at their home on Kingsheath Avenue, Dovecot, last Monday.

Olivia Pratt-Korbel

The gunman was chasing intended target Joseph Nee, 35, who burst into the house when Ms Korbel opened the door to investigate a disturbance in the street.

Joseph Nee, who has served time in prison for drugs and burglary, and Ms Korbel were both hit when the shooter opened fire at the property and have been treated in hospital for their injuries.

Nee, 35, from Dovecot and a man from Huyton, 36, were both arrested on suspicion of murder and two counts of attempted murder.

Both men were released on bail and later recalled to prison after breaching the terms of their license.

Police update

Merseyside Police held a press conference today, to provide an update of their inquiry into Olivia’s murder.

Detective Chief Superintendent Mark Kameen said: “Firstly, I would like to thank the local community and members of the public who have come forward with a huge amount of information. The response that we have had and the lines of enquiry that your information has generated cannot be underestimated. Thank you.

“Today, I want to provide you with some further detail around what the investigation has discovered so far. As I have said before, I recognise the demand for updates in respect of Olivia’s murder. We have all been affected by her terrible and tragic murder and we all care deeply about finding those responsible.

“I therefore want to share as much as we are able to but as always, this has to be balanced against releasing material that undermines the investigation or any future prosecution. So please bear with me.

A young girl lays a tribute in Kingsheath Avenue, Knotty Ash, Liverpool, where nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel was fatally shot on Monday night. The people of Liverpool have been urged to turn in the masked gunman who killed Olivia as he chased his intended target into her home. Picture date: Wednesday August 24, 2022.

“The investigation team have been working incredibly hard and for long hours every day, such is their commitment to identifying the man responsible for Olivia’s murder. The investigation itself has made significant progress, and the response from the public has been excellent and directly helped the enquiry. However, I now want to ask for more information and more help.”

Police release CCTV

Detective Chief Superintendent Mark Kameen continues: “I am going to show you footage of the man that murdered little Olivia. I am doing this because people may recognise what he is wearing. It may also help people remember seeing him in the area on the night of Olivia’s murder and be able to help us trace where he went next.“This footage shows the gunman running along Finch Lane away from Kingsheath Avenue. You then see him turn right into Berryford Road and go out of sight. We know he is climbing into and through peoples gardens to avoid being seen.

“As you can see, the gunman was wearing a black padded jacket and a black balaclava with a peak and black gloves and he is described as approximately 5ft 7in tall with a slim build.“This is the man we are hunting for – We need to know where he went that night or did you see him in the area? Remember this was shortly after 10pm on Monday 22nd August.

“I know that there will be people shielding and helping this man. If you are found to be doing this then we will do everything legitimately possible to bring you to justice. It is beyond comprehension how anyone can protect a person who is responsible for killing a nine-year-old little girl.

“This man is toxic. He is toxic to our communities and if you are protecting him then he is toxic to you and your families. I want you to place the loyalty that you have to you families before any loyalty you have for this man. I want information as to where he is now.

“The investigation team have worked closely with partners within the forensic arena and the National Ballistic Intelligence Service (NABIS) and I can now confirm that there were two guns used during this attack.

“I believe at this time that the gunman brought both of these weapons with him and that they were still with him when he callously ran away from Olivia’s house. I want to know where those guns are now. You may have been told to hide them or dispose of them – I understand you may be frightened of contacting us, but I want you to do the right thing for Olivia and tell us where they are right now.

“If you are hiding the guns and you have no intention of telling us, then I place you in the same category as the vile man responsible for the murder. And we will hunt you too. I would repeat the fact that the actions of the person who carried out this cold blooded attack do not command loyalty in any way, shape or form and Olivia’s family need to know that everyone responsible for her murder have been caught and convicted.

“So I ask you again – where are those guns now?”

Organised crime

As a result of the support and information given to Merseyside Police by local communities, they have: executed 88 warrants, stop searched 942 people, arrested 349 people and conducted 75 open land searches.

This increased police action is hoped to disrupt organise crime activity.

