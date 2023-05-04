Register
Watch: How Merseyside Police will keep host city Liverpool safe during Eurovision

The force is no stranger to policing major operations but they’re keen to reassure members of the public ahead of the event.

Emily Bonner
Published 4th May 2023, 10:23 BST

Merseyside Police's operational planning for the Eurovision Song Contest has been underway since Liverpool's winning bid was announced in October 2022. The result is ‘Project Servator’, which will help keep the city safe as hundreds of thousands of visitors arrive in May.

Project Servator will deploy specially trained uniform and plainclothes officers to spot the tell-tale signs that someone may have criminal intent. They’re also asking the general public to keep an eye out for suspicious activity - anything that seems out of place, unusual or does not seem to fit in with day-to-day life.

Sgt Danny Cheevers from Merseyside Police said: “We’re going to have a large number of officers out policing this operation. I’d encourage everyone to come over to us, speak to us, find out what we’re doing. We’ll tell you everything we’re up to at the time. I can’t reiterate enough, if you see something you’re not happy with, please come to us and report it.”

  • Watch the video at the top of this page for more on how Merseyside Police will be keeping the city safe during Eurovision.
Sgt Danny Cheevers, Merseyside Police
