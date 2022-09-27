For sale: is this the cheapest property in Merseyside, with a guide price of just £5,000?
The student studio in Liverpool city centre is up for auction at just £5,000 and is advertised as an investment opportunity.
The property on London Road, Liverpool, is up for auction for just £5,000, plus reservation fees.
For sale by Modern Method Auction, the property is recommended as an investment opportunity, and is part of a popular student building.
In the heart of the city centre, the student studio is large, with fitted carpets, and situated on the second floor.
It comprises of a communal entrance hall leading to the individual bedroom area, two communal modern shower rooms plus, plus two individual WC’s, communal open plan living room/kitchen with integrated appliances.
Liverpool One shopping complex is only a short distance away with local shops, bars, restaurants and cinema.
Could it be the first property investment you are looking for? Full property details can be found here.