The student studio in Liverpool city centre is up for auction at just £5,000 and is advertised as an investment opportunity.

The property on London Road, Liverpool, is up for auction for just £5,000, plus reservation fees.

For sale by Modern Method Auction, the property is recommended as an investment opportunity, and is part of a popular student building.

In the heart of the city centre, the student studio is large, with fitted carpets, and situated on the second floor.

It comprises of a communal entrance hall leading to the individual bedroom area, two communal modern shower rooms plus, plus two individual WC’s, communal open plan living room/kitchen with integrated appliances.

Liverpool One shopping complex is only a short distance away with local shops, bars, restaurants and cinema.

Could it be the first property investment you are looking for? Full property details can be found here.

