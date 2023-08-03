First-look images show the progress so far.

A Wirral pub is set to welcome back customers, following a major refurbishment.

The Argyll, Eastham, closed for its overhaul on July 31 and is scheduled to reopen in just over a week, after being completely revamped.

The £170,000 investment at the Plymyard Avenue venue hopes to transform the old local into a top quality pub that caters for the whole community and specialises in sport and entertainment.

The newly refurbed pub has been renamed The Argyll and Sutherland to mark its new direction, and in a nod to the pub’s past. Opened in 1956, it was originally called The Argyll and Sutherland Highlander after the army regiment before becoming The Argyll.

The project was undertaken by Heineken-owned Star Pubs & Bars and new licensees Blind Tiger Inns, who have three other pubs in Merseyside.

Progress is well underway and the team are excited to welcome back customers next Friday (August 11). Key renovations include:

The exterior of the building will be completely overhauled, complete with new signage, lighting and café-style seating at the front, to enhance the neighbourhood. The garden will also receive a makeover, with new lighting, plants and furniture – including modern high bar-style seating.

Inside will be completely revamped with a stylish city centre bar design, with everything being replaced, from the furniture to the flooring. New features include booth seating, contemporary wall art, timber flooring and a stunning modern bar with steel shelving.

Chris Tulloch, managing director of Blind Tiger Inns, says the pub will be “unrecognisable” inside and he “can’t wait” to show pub-goers their new-look local.

Opening date: The Argyll and Sutherland will re-open on Friday, August 11 at 6pm.

