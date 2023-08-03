Register
Historic Merseyside pub announces opening date after huge transformation - progress pictures

First-look images show the progress so far.

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes
Published 3rd Aug 2023, 11:27 BST
Updated 3rd Aug 2023, 13:03 BST

A Wirral pub is set to welcome back customers, following a major refurbishment.

The Argyll, Eastham, closed for its overhaul on July 31 and is scheduled to reopen in just over a week, after being completely revamped.

The £170,000 investment at the Plymyard Avenue venue hopes to transform the old local into a top quality pub that caters for the whole community and specialises in sport and entertainment.

The newly refurbed pub has been renamed The Argyll and Sutherland to mark its new direction, and in a nod to the pub’s past. Opened in 1956, it was originally called The Argyll and Sutherland Highlander after the army regiment before becoming The Argyll.

The project was undertaken by Heineken-owned Star Pubs & Bars and new licensees Blind Tiger Inns, who have three other pubs in Merseyside.

Progress is well underway and the team are excited to welcome back customers next Friday (August 11). Key renovations include:

The exterior of the building will be completely overhauled, complete with new signage, lighting and café-style seating at the front, to enhance the neighbourhood. The garden will also receive a makeover, with new lighting, plants and furniture – including modern high bar-style seating.

Inside will be completely revamped with a stylish city centre bar design, with everything being replaced, from the furniture to the flooring. New features include booth seating, contemporary wall art, timber flooring and a stunning modern bar with steel shelving.

Chris Tulloch, managing director of Blind Tiger Inns, says the pub will be “unrecognisable” inside and he “can’t wait” to show pub-goers their new-look local.

Opening date: The Argyll and Sutherland will re-open on Friday, August 11 at 6pm.

Work is well underway inside.

1. The Argyll and Sutherland

Work is well underway inside. Photo: Chris Ramsden

The huge space will be ‘unrecognisable’.

2. The Argyll and Sutherland

The huge space will be ‘unrecognisable’. Photo: Chris Ramsden

New features will include booth seating, contemporary wall art, timber flooring and a stunning modern bar with steel shelving.

3. The Argyll and Sutherland

New features will include booth seating, contemporary wall art, timber flooring and a stunning modern bar with steel shelving. Photo: Chris Ramsden

Inside will be completely revamped with a stylish city centre bar design,

4. The Argyll and Sutherland

Inside will be completely revamped with a stylish city centre bar design, Photo: Chris Ramsden

