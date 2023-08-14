A Merseyside pub reopened this weekend following a major £170,000 revamp. The Argyll & Sutherland, in Eastham, Wirral closed in July for the refurbishment, which aimed to transform the pub from a ‘tired local’ into a top quality venue.

The exterior of the pub, which first opened back in 1956, has been overhauled, complete with new signage, lighting and café-style seating at the front. The garden has also received a makeover, with new lighting, plants and furniture – including modern high bar-style seating.

Inside features a new bar design, with everything replaced, from the furniture to the flooring. Other features include booth seating, contemporary wall art, timber flooring and a modern bar with steel shelving. There is also a spacious bar, lounge area and a stage for live music, and a sports zone.

A spokesperson for the Argyll & Sutherland said: “The pub looks absolutely sensational and our opening weekend was incredible! The Eastham community have been so supportive and welcoming and we really have put this pub back on the map.

“We have had everyone in from families, sport fans, children, dogs and all age ranges and it is lovely to see all these people enjoying the pub together! I can’t wait to see what the next few months bring; it’s going to be a belter.”

Take a look at the transformation...

