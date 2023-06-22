A seaside town’s community group has slammed the disgusting state of their public toilets.

Last weekend, the toilets in Vale Park in New Brighton were left smeared with used toilet paper and faeces. The current portable ones are temporary replacements, after the park’s toilet building was destroyed by Storm Arwen in 2021.

New Brighton Coastal Community was “absolutely delighted” when funding and a developer was approved to build new toilets back in April, after 18-months of campaigning.

Wirral Council appointed Healthmatic to carry out the work costing the council £14,279 providing four unisex toilets and one disabled one. Once building works begin, it is expected to take two months for them to complete.

However, Sean Martin, chair of the New Brighton Coastal Community, said he had hoped the building of the new toilets would have already begun in time for the summer season and on Monday June 19 he visited Vale Park around 11am to find “s**t and p**s literally splattered over the toilets.”

Sean Martin found the toilets splattered with poo and toilet paper on June 19. Image: Sean Martin

In an email to councillors asking for an update on when the toilets would be provided, Mr Martin said: “I thought that things could not get worse but they are now becoming a serious health hazard. There is nowhere to wash your hands after using them and the cleaning of these toilets is haphazard to say the least.”

He said the issue was a regular one, adding: “We are getting quite a lot of complaints about the state of them. There are no hand washing facilities. They are just not suitable for a park where on a sunny day there can be dozens of people enjoying the park. There just seems to be a complete lack of urgency on behalf of the council to get this done.”

Council response: “The contractor for the new toilet block at Vale Park will be meeting with the council this week and more details on timescales for the completion of the work will be available after that,” a spokesperson for Wirral Council said.

Mr Martin was also told the toilets are cleared twice a day during the week and steam cleaned twice a week and that the new toilets will be monitored until the new toilets are installed.