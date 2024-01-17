A union is warning that more than 4,500 Stonegate pubs across the UK face an uncertain future.

The GMB Union is warning that more than 70 pubs and bars across Merseyside are 'at risk' as parent company Stonegate faces more than £2.5 billion of debt.

The venues in Liverpool and Merseyside are among more than 4,500 Stonegate pubs across the United Kingdom that could face an uncertain future, as their owner, TDR capital is seeking to 'refinance' a £2.6bn black hole. One of the largest pub companies in the UK, it employs more than 19,000 workers.

Gary Lindsay, boss of TDR Capital, which also owns supermarket giant Asda, told the Business and Trade Select Committee last week that he was ‘confident’ the debts in the Stonegate Pub Company could be refinanced this year.

A spokesperson for Stonegate added that its 'pub business remains very resilient despite the challenges our industry faces', with good like-for-like sales growth across the group.

However, GMB Union says 'refinancing could lead to crippling payments to service the debt' and TDR Capital has a 'duty to safeguard' its thousands of pubs.

Justin Bowden, GMB Regional Secretary, explained: “The position with the Stonegate Pub Company’s finances is lacking in transparency, with the ultimate holding company based in the Cayman Islands.

“TDR Capital must be accountable to local people and they have a duty to safeguard 4,500 pubs which are vital community assets. GMB’s experience with private equity owners has been, and continues to be, wholly negative.

“We fear for the future of our local supermarkets and pubs in the hands of their private equity owner."

The Slaughter House, Fenwick Street, Liverpool. Photo: Rodhullandemu, CC BY-SA 3.0 via Wikimedia Commons

Full list of Stonegate pubs and bars in Merseyside that could be 'at risk' according to GMB Union

Liverpool

Peter Kavanagh's, Egerton Street

Brookhouse, Smithdown Road

Twelfth Man Hotel, Walton Breck Road

Dovedale Towers, Penny Lane

John Brodie, Allerton Road

Farmers Arms Hotel, Larkhill Lane

Hare & Hounds, West Derby Village

Crown, Leyfield Road

Chepstow Castle, County Road

The Royal Oak, Walton Road

Old Swan, St Oswalds Street

The Coffee House, Woolton Street

Flute, Hardman Street

Hope & Anchor, Maryland Street

The Old Post Office, Old Post Office Place

Popworld, Hanover Street

Newington Temple, Newington

Slug & Lettuce, North John Street

Slaughter House, Fenwick Street

Cornmarket, Old Ropery

The Liverpool, James Street

The William Gladstone, North John Street

The Blob Shop, Great Charlotte Street

Yates Liverpool, Queen Square

White Star, Rainford Gardens

Flares Liverpool, Mathew Street

Lisbon, Lisbon Buildings, Victoria Street

Ma Egerton's, Pudsey Street

Rose & Crown, Cheapside

Be At One Liverpool, Seel Street

The Brookhouse, Smithdown Road, Liverpool. Photo: Rodhullandemu, CC BY-SA 3.0 via Wikimedia Commons

Knowsley

Grenadier Hotel, Camberley Drive

The Windmill, Kirkby

The Windmill, Kirkby. Photo: Google

Sefton

Spitfire, Ainsdale

The Royal Oak, Warrenhouse Road

The Alexandra Hotel, South Road

The Pinewoods, Wicks Green

Grapes Hotel, Green Lane, Formby

Addisons Arms, Bootle

Salt Box, Linacre Road

The George, Moor Lane

The Valentine, Haileybury Ave

Horse & Jockey Hotel, Waddicar Lane

The Eden Vale, Glovers Lane, Bootle

The Pinewoods, Wicks Green, Formby. Photo: Rept0n1x, CC BY-SA 3.0 via Wikimedia Commons

St Helens

Starting Gate, Chain Lane

The Royal Tavern, Westfield Street

Brasserie Chalon, Barrow Street

The Sefton, Baldwin Street

Bull & Dog, Clock Face Road

Royal Tavern, St Helens. Photo: Phil Nash from Wikimedia Commons CC BY-SA 4.0 & GFDLViews, Attribution, via Wikimedia Commons

Wirral