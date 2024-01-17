More than 70 popular Merseyside pubs and bars 'at risk' of closure as parent company faces £2.5bn in debt
A union is warning that more than 4,500 Stonegate pubs across the UK face an uncertain future.
The GMB Union is warning that more than 70 pubs and bars across Merseyside are 'at risk' as parent company Stonegate faces more than £2.5 billion of debt.
The venues in Liverpool and Merseyside are among more than 4,500 Stonegate pubs across the United Kingdom that could face an uncertain future, as their owner, TDR capital is seeking to 'refinance' a £2.6bn black hole. One of the largest pub companies in the UK, it employs more than 19,000 workers.
Gary Lindsay, boss of TDR Capital, which also owns supermarket giant Asda, told the Business and Trade Select Committee last week that he was ‘confident’ the debts in the Stonegate Pub Company could be refinanced this year.
A spokesperson for Stonegate added that its 'pub business remains very resilient despite the challenges our industry faces', with good like-for-like sales growth across the group.
However, GMB Union says 'refinancing could lead to crippling payments to service the debt' and TDR Capital has a 'duty to safeguard' its thousands of pubs.
Justin Bowden, GMB Regional Secretary, explained: “The position with the Stonegate Pub Company’s finances is lacking in transparency, with the ultimate holding company based in the Cayman Islands.
“TDR Capital must be accountable to local people and they have a duty to safeguard 4,500 pubs which are vital community assets. GMB’s experience with private equity owners has been, and continues to be, wholly negative.
“We fear for the future of our local supermarkets and pubs in the hands of their private equity owner."
Full list of Stonegate pubs and bars in Merseyside that could be 'at risk' according to GMB Union
Liverpool
- Peter Kavanagh's, Egerton Street
- Brookhouse, Smithdown Road
- Twelfth Man Hotel, Walton Breck Road
- Dovedale Towers, Penny Lane
- John Brodie, Allerton Road
- Farmers Arms Hotel, Larkhill Lane
- Hare & Hounds, West Derby Village
- Crown, Leyfield Road
- Chepstow Castle, County Road
- The Royal Oak, Walton Road
- Old Swan, St Oswalds Street
- The Coffee House, Woolton Street
- Flute, Hardman Street
- Hope & Anchor, Maryland Street
- The Old Post Office, Old Post Office Place
- Popworld, Hanover Street
- Newington Temple, Newington
- Slug & Lettuce, North John Street
- Slaughter House, Fenwick Street
- Cornmarket, Old Ropery
- The Liverpool, James Street
- The William Gladstone, North John Street
- The Blob Shop, Great Charlotte Street
- Yates Liverpool, Queen Square
- White Star, Rainford Gardens
- Flares Liverpool, Mathew Street
- Lisbon, Lisbon Buildings, Victoria Street
- Ma Egerton's, Pudsey Street
- Rose & Crown, Cheapside
- Be At One Liverpool, Seel Street
Knowsley
- Grenadier Hotel, Camberley Drive
- The Windmill, Kirkby
Sefton
- Spitfire, Ainsdale
- The Royal Oak, Warrenhouse Road
- The Alexandra Hotel, South Road
- The Pinewoods, Wicks Green
- Grapes Hotel, Green Lane, Formby
- Addisons Arms, Bootle
- Salt Box, Linacre Road
- The George, Moor Lane
- The Valentine, Haileybury Ave
- Horse & Jockey Hotel, Waddicar Lane
- The Eden Vale, Glovers Lane, Bootle
St Helens
- Starting Gate, Chain Lane
- The Royal Tavern, Westfield Street
- Brasserie Chalon, Barrow Street
- The Sefton, Baldwin Street
- Bull & Dog, Clock Face Road
Wirral
- Seven Stars, Church Road
- The Claughton Hotel, Upton Road
- Heather Brow, Heather Brow, Prenton
- Montgomery, Stanley Lane
- Rake Hotel, Mill Park Drive
- Hooton Arms, Eastham Village Road
- Sportsmans Arms, Prenton Road East
- Dee View Inn, Dee View Road
- The Lake, Lake Place
- Ship Inn, Market Street
- Plasterers Arms, Back Seaview
- Sandbrook, Chapelhill Road
- Queens Arms, Liscard Village
- The Boot, Wallasey Road
- The Tower, Liscard Way
- Coach & Horses, Hoylake Road
- The Perch Rock, Grosvenor Road
- Clarence Hotel, Albion Street
- Sandridge Hotel, Rowson Street
- The Pilot Boat, Magazine Brow, New Brighton
- Telegraph Inn, Mount Pleasant Road, Wallasey
- Queens Arms, Storeton Road, Prenton
- Halfway House, Woodchurch Road
- Coach & Horses Hotel, Greasby Road
- The Farmers Arms, Hillbark Road
- Willows, Saughall Massie Road
- The Woodchurch, Grasswood Road
- Sheridans, Wallasey Village