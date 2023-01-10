Merseyside pubs in need of new landlords - including Liverpool and Southport

These local pubs are seeking a landlord or landlady.
Across Merseyside, breweries are seeking new landlords to take on the challenge of running a successful pub.
With pubs across the region closing down or undergoing major rejuvenation, there are several opportunities to become a tenant and serve the local community.
LiverpoolWorld has searched FindMyPub to whittle down the best opportunities in the region.
1. The Butterfly & The Grasshopper, Liverpool
The Butterfly & The Grasshopper is located in Liverpool city centre, close to the Baltic Market. Internally there is the main trading area with a bar and a separate dining room, catering kitchen, and smartdispense with attractive décor throughout. The private accommodation is to be confirmed. According to FindMyPub, the annual rent is £43,600 with an ingoing cost of £16,081.
2. The Wheatsheaf, Wirral
Situated on the outskirts of Neston, The Wheatsheaf has a good-sized central bar and various areas for dining which are split into sections. There is a large, fully equipped catering kitchen and a substantial beer garden, along with children’s play equipment. The living accommodation is vast, containing a large hallway with an office, three large double bedrooms, a lounge, a kitchen/diner, storage areas, and a bathroom. According to FindMyPub, the annual rent is £40,000 with an ingoing cost of £12,000.
3. The Victoria, Southport
The Victoria is a large predominant building located in a prime location on Southport seafront. Inside the pub is open plan and spacious with a large trading area and bar. There is an equipped commercial kitchen and plenty of space for events and entertainment. There is a large feature staircase that leads to an upper-level function/meeting room which is ideal for private events. The pub has a large enclosed outside area, some covered, for drinking and dining with great views. The private accommodation consists of three bedrooms, kitchen, office, lounge, bathroom, and toilet. According to FindMyPub, the annual rent is £10,000 with an ingoing cost of £12,000.
4. Gardeners Arms, Woolton
Gardeners Arms is famous for its craft ales, engaging sports offer, and live entertainment at the weekends. It’s a true community hub for locals to enjoy a drink and catch up. The trading area is one room, open plan with the bar situated in the middle supervising and serving all areas.
The private accommodation consists of three bedrooms, a lounge, a kitchen, and a bathroom. According to FindMyPub, the annual rent is £27,500 with an ingoing cost of £3,000.