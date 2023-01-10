Merseyside pubs in need of new landlords - including Liverpool and Southport

3. The Victoria, Southport

The Victoria is a large predominant building located in a prime location on Southport seafront. Inside the pub is open plan and spacious with a large trading area and bar. There is an equipped commercial kitchen and plenty of space for events and entertainment. There is a large feature staircase that leads to an upper-level function/meeting room which is ideal for private events. The pub has a large enclosed outside area, some covered, for drinking and dining with great views. The private accommodation consists of three bedrooms, kitchen, office, lounge, bathroom, and toilet. According to FindMyPub, the annual rent is £10,000 with an ingoing cost of £12,000.