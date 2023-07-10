Across Merseyside there has been an increase in accidental fires attributed to these types of items.

Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service (MFRS) are urging local residents to not throw this household item in the bin, after an increase in accidental fires across the region.

Common in households and everyday devices, batteries are generally very safe, however, they can contain hazardous materials, such as mercury, lead and cadmium which, if they are not disposed of correctly, can have devastating effects.

Research by Material Focus has found that over 700 fires in waste collection vehicles and sites are caused by batteries that haven’t been removed from electricals - and they could set fire to your household bins.

John O’Boyle, Group Manager at Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service (MFRS) explained that lithium-Ion batteries can go into ‘thermal runway’ and give off ‘a toxic vapour cloud or cause fire with the potential cause serious harm.’

He said: “It is vital to dispose of batteries safely and appropriately at a designated location, such as in shops and supermarkets or at one of the 16 Household Waste Recycling Centres across the region.”

Advice: According to Merseyside Recycling and Waste Authority (MRWA) and MFRS, all batteries should be recycled separately, never thrown away. Where possible, batteries should be removed from electrical products before recycling. If unable to remove the battery, recycle it together with old electricals.

