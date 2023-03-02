The chosen charities will change regularly, with the first donations going to The Honeysuckle Team.

A local restaurant and much-loved hideaway has unveiled its contactless wishing well.

Sharing the news on Instagram, Emily’s Formby said: “Make a wish, For Emily.

“Nestled in the corner of our beautiful terrace, we’re so proud to introduce the World’s First Contactless Wishing Well.

“Simply tap your card and make a wish, and 100% of your £1 donation will go to our ever changing chosen charities.”

The team have chosen to give the first donations to Liverpool Women’s NHS Foundation Trusts, Honeysuckle Team, which cares for women and their families following pregnancy loss at any gestation and early neonatal death.

The team said: “They provided support to own of our owners, Andrew, and his partner Kate, when their daughter, and our namesake, Emily Henry, was born sleeping on 3rd September 2015.”