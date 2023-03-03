Merseyside restaurant unveils ‘world’s first contactless wishing well’

The wishing well features a golden card machine and a water feature.

A local restaurant and much-loved hideaway has unveiled world’s first contactless wishing well, with every penny of the £1 wishes made going directly to charity, in memory of their daughter.

Sharing the news on Instagram, Emily’s Formby said: “Make a wish, For Emily. Nestled in the corner of our beautiful terrace, we’re so proud to introduce the world’s first contactless wishing well. Simply tap your card and make a wish, and 100% of your £1 donation will go to our ever changing chosen charities.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

The team have chosen to give the first donations to Liverpool Women’s NHS Foundation Trusts, Honeysuckle Team, which cares for women and their families following pregnancy loss at any gestation and early neonatal death.

The post continuted: “They provided support to own of our owners, Andrew, and his partner Kate, when their daughter, and our namesake, Emily Henry, was born sleeping on 3rd September 2015.”

The wishing well is located in the corner of the restaurant’s terrace and features a golden card machine and a beautiful water feature.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Andrew, is one of the four owners of the Rebel Restaurants group, of which Emily’s is part of. He said: “Following Emily’s birth, me and my partner Kate were able to stay on the bereavement suite for a few days with our daughter, while The Honeysuckle Team’s specialist bereavement midwives not only provided emotional support, but also practical support, to help us through such a difficult time.

“We’re hoping that any money raised will help The Honeysuckle Team to continue to support more families who have sadly lost a baby.”

Emily’s wishing well.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Kate Davis, head of fundraising at Liverpool Women’s Hospital Charity, offered her thanks for the fundraising efforts in memory of Emily, adding: “We are currently fundraising for the bereavement suite appeal for Honeysuckle. We are aiming to transform two rooms on the delivery suite and two rooms on the Gynaecology ward, for families to say goodbye to their babies in a home from home environment, supported by The Honeysuckle Team.”